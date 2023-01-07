Monza vs Inter Milan Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Monza vs Internazionale

Internazionale will take on Monza at the Stadio Brianteo on Sunday. Inter Milan comes into this game on the back of some good form, winning their last three games in the Serie A. The Nerazzurri clinched an impressive 1-0 victory over league leaders Napoli in their last outing, further boosting their morale.

Monza, on the other hand, languishes in the bottom half of the table in 15th position with 17 points from 16 Serie A games this season. They managed to clinch a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in their last match having tasted defeat at the hands of Torino prior to that.

Inter Milan, who are currently fourth in Italy’s top tier, could be considered the favourites to emerge victorious in this fixture. It would help them put some pressure on arch-rivals AC Milan who are three points above them sitting second in Serie A at the moment.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Monza and Internazionale, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Monza and Internazionale be played?

The Serie A match between Monza and Internazionale will be played on January 8, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Monza and Internazionale be played?

The Serie A match between Monza and Internazionale will be played at the Stadio Brianteo, Monza.

What time will the Serie A match Monza vs Internazionale begin?

The Serie A match between Monza vs Internazionale will begin at 1:15 am IST, on January 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Monza vs Internazionale?

The Serie A match between Monza vs Internazionale will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Monza vs Internazionale?

The Serie A match between Monza vs Internazionale will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Monza vs Internazionale predicted starting lineup

Monza Probable Starting XI: Michele Di Gregorio, Marlon Santos, Luca Caldirola, Armando Izzo, Patrick Ciurria, Matteo Pessina, Filippo Ranocchia, Carlos Augusto, Andrea Colpani, Gianluca Caprari, Dany Mota.

Internazionale Probable Starting XI: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolò Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku.

Read all the Latest Sports News here