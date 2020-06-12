MOR vs RIO Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primeira Liga Moreirense vs Rio Ave Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Two of the top-ten teams, Moreirense vs Rio Ave, of the Portuguese League will face each other in the upcoming fixture. The Moreirense will clash against Rio Ave on Friday, June 12. The Portuguese League MOR vs RIO match is scheduled to begin at 11:45 pm at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

The Rio Ave are currently placed at 7th spot, with 38 points in 25 matches, scoring 10 victories. Moreirense, on the other hand, are behind their visitors by two standings. The team is currently placed at ninth position, scoring 33 points in 25 matches.

In their last match after the resuming of Portuguese League, Rio Ave lost to Pacos Ferreira by 2-3. They counterpart, Moreirense won the match against Boavista by 1-0.

MOR vs RIO Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League MOR vs RIO Dream 11 Prediction, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Captain: Mehdi Taremi

Portuguese League MOR vs RIO Dream 11 Prediction, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Vice Captain: Gelson Dala

Portuguese League MOR vs RIO Dream 11 Prediction, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Goalkeeper: Pawel Kieszek

Portuguese League MOR vs RIO Dream 11 Prediction, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Defenders: Diogo Figueiras, Aderllan Santos, Pedro Amaral

Portuguese League MOR vs RIO Dream 11 Prediction, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Midfielders: Iago Santos, Filipe Soares, Alex Soares, Filipe Augusto

Portuguese League MOR vs RIO Dream 11 Prediction, Moreirense vs Rio Ave Strikers: Luther Singh, Gelson Dala, Mehdi Taremi

Portuguese League Moreirense Probable XI vs Rio Ave: Mateus Pasinato, Joao Aurelio, Iago Santos, Lazar Rosic, Anthony D’Alberto, Filipe Soares, Fabio Pachecho, Alex Soares, Bilel Aouacheria, Fabio Abreu, Luther Singh

Portuguese League Rio Ave Probable XI vs Moreirense: Pawel Kieszek, Diogo Figueiras, Aderllan Santos, Nelson Monte, Pedro Amaral, Al Musrati, Filipe Augusto, Tarantini, Gelson Dala, Mehdi Taremi, Nuno-dos Santos