English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Morata Edges Closer to Atletico Madrid Move
Morata was shown leaving Atletico's medical clinic on Sunday morning, with the 26-year-old giving a thumbs up and telling reporters, "everything has gone well".
(Image: Alvaro Morata)
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata appears close to securing a move to Atletico Madrid after the striker was pictured passing a medical with the Spanish club on Sunday.
Morata was shown leaving Atletico's medical clinic on Sunday morning, with the 26-year-old giving a thumbs up and telling reporters, "everything has gone well".
Atletico have not made any official statement but Morata spoke to reporters at Madrid's Barajas Airport, after landing in the early hours of the morning.
"I'm very happy, I have been waiting for days," he said. "I am looking forward to everything being closed so I can start training with my teammates."
Morata spent two years in Atletico's youth ranks as a teenager but later joined their city rivals Real Madrid in 2008, where he enjoyed two separate spells either side of a move to Juventus.
Some of Atleti's fans have not forgotten Morata's links to Real, with a minority even chanting against his arrival during the team's La Liga victory over Getafe on Saturday.
"Their opinion is respectable and people can say what they want," coach Diego Simeone said after the match. "I look for players that serve the club and the team."
After an impressive start at Chelsea, Morata lost form and confidence, with coach Maurizio Sarri admitting last week the Spaniard had requested to leave at the start of this month.
Morata will bolster Simeone's options up front, which already include the in-form Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa, who is expected back from injury next month.
Croatia's Nikola Kalinic, who joined Atletico in August, could be allowed to leave.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Morata was shown leaving Atletico's medical clinic on Sunday morning, with the 26-year-old giving a thumbs up and telling reporters, "everything has gone well".
Atletico have not made any official statement but Morata spoke to reporters at Madrid's Barajas Airport, after landing in the early hours of the morning.
"I'm very happy, I have been waiting for days," he said. "I am looking forward to everything being closed so I can start training with my teammates."
Morata spent two years in Atletico's youth ranks as a teenager but later joined their city rivals Real Madrid in 2008, where he enjoyed two separate spells either side of a move to Juventus.
Some of Atleti's fans have not forgotten Morata's links to Real, with a minority even chanting against his arrival during the team's La Liga victory over Getafe on Saturday.
"Their opinion is respectable and people can say what they want," coach Diego Simeone said after the match. "I look for players that serve the club and the team."
After an impressive start at Chelsea, Morata lost form and confidence, with coach Maurizio Sarri admitting last week the Spaniard had requested to leave at the start of this month.
Morata will bolster Simeone's options up front, which already include the in-form Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa, who is expected back from injury next month.
Croatia's Nikola Kalinic, who joined Atletico in August, could be allowed to leave.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Asks 'How's the Josh?' As She Watches 'Uri' with War Veterans
- Polar Movie Review: This Netflix Film is Sadistic, Sadomasochistic & Downright Stupid
- After 'Vivah', Shahid & I Should Have Done More Films Together But It Didn't Happen: Amrita Rao
- Yeelight Smart Lights Review: Control The Home Lighting From Your Phone, With What is a Solid Alternative to Philips Hue Goodness
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results