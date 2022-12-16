Morocco File Complaint to FIFA Over Refereeing in Semi-Final Match Against France

According to several reports, Morocco’s football governing body - FRMF - has lodged an official complaint to FIFA over refereeing in their loss to France. Morocco expressed their anger over some of the decisions made by referee, Cesar Ramos during the match.

In particular, the complaint has been made in relation to the incident in first half wherein Theo Hernandez and Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal collided inside the France penalty area and Boufal was booked by Ramos.

However, the Morrocan fans and the governing body suggest that the replays show how Hernandez was the one making contact with Boufal and the Moroccan team must have been awarded with the penalty.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

A statement from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation read, “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) strongly protested against the arbitration of the Morocco-France match officiated by Mr. Cesar Arturo Ramos. To this end, the FRMF sent a letter to the competent body in which it returns to the arbitration situation which deprived the Moroccan selection of two indisputable penalties in the opinion of several arbitration specialists.

“The FRMF also expressed its great astonishment that the Video Assistance to Arbitration (VAR) system did not react to these arbitration situations. The FRMF recalls that it will spare no effort to defend and preserve the rights of the National Selections by advocating fairness in arbitration and by denouncing these arbitration decisions taken during this semi-final confrontation of the World Cup. of FIFA Qatar 2022.”

According to some reports, referee Ramos denied Morocco two penalties in the first half of the semi-final and that’s why the Moroccan governing body took an action. The Athletic quoted a statement from the FRMF as saying: “The FRMF has filed an official protest to FIFA regarding the grotesque refereeing of the France-Morocco match, especially following the two penalties not whistled for Morocco in the first half."

ALSO READ | Real Madrid Sign Brazilian Teenager Endrick from Palmeiras

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani brought victory for France as their goals defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Despite the loss in semi-finals, they were praised across the globe for their stunning run in the tournament.

Morocco will now face Croatia in the third-place play-off on Saturday.While, France and Argentina will lock horns on Sunday in the World Cup final.

Read all the Latest Sports News here