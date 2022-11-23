Morocco vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live

Morocco will take on the 2018 runners-up Croatia in an exciting Group F fixture on Wednesday. Morocco is a quality team, notwithstanding their record in the last World Cup. They lost 1-0 to Portugal and fought valiantly against Spain in the 2018 World Cup.

Ranked 22nd in the FIFA World Rankings, Morocco are on a five-match unbeaten streak. Walid Regragui’s side will certainly be harbouring ambitions of progressing to the knockout stages. The African nation can give Belgium and Croatia a run for their money.

However, Croatia will be the overwhelming favourites against Morocco on Wednesday. Luka Modric-led Croatia were the surprise finalists in Russia and lost 4-2 to France.

They aren’t being touted to do that well this time around. But Croatia thrives as the underdogs and boasts of a star-studded line-up which includes Bruno Petkovic and Marko Livajacan. Croatia will be aiming for a perfect start to Modric’s World Cup swansong.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Croatia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Morocco and Croatia be played?

The match between Morocco and Croatia will be played on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Morocco and Croatia be played?

The match between Morocco and Croatia will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match between Morocco and Croatia begin?

The match between Morocco and Croatia will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Morocco and Croatia?

The match between Morocco and Croatia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Morocco and Croatia?

The match between Morocco and Croatia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia Probable Starting Line-up: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic

