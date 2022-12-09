Morocco vs Portugal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Morocco has one of the most beautiful stories of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. They not only defeated Spain in their Round of 16 fixture but managed to top Group F, which consisted of reputable teams such as Belgium and Croatia.

The Moroccans have been resolute in defence so far and pounced on the few opportunities they have received. Despite just 23% possession in the tie against Spain, they defended like their lives depended on it and clinched the game in penalties with Yassine Bounou saving three spot kicks.

Portugal were under the scanner for a while as Cristiano Ronaldo had to start on the bench for the game against Switzerland. The youngster Goncalo Ramos filled his boots superbly by getting a hattrick as the Portuguese defeated them with a 6-1 thumping.

Ronaldo made an appearance in the 72nd minute. The side hence proved that they can be a menace with and without Cristiano. Portugal’s attacking department seem to be in the zone as they take on a resolute Moroccan side. It will be interesting to see who can come out on top in this fixture.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Portugal will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Portugal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Portugal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco and Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Morocco vs Portugal Possible Starting XI:

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Y Bono, A Hakimi, N Aguerd, R Saiss, N Mazraoui, N Amrabat, S Amallah, Ounahi, H Ziyech, Y En-Nesyri, S Boufal.

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: D Costa, D Dalot, Pepe, R Dias, Guerreiro, R Neves, Otavio, B Silva, B Fernandes, J Felix, G Ramos.

