Morocco vs Spain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

Morocco team not only qualified for the Round of 16 but also came into the knockout stages with an almost perfect record. They drew against Croatia, beat Belgium and emerged victorious against Canada, topping their group when very few people would have given them any sort of chance.

Walid Regragui has worked his magic and his troops are rallying behind him. Morocco is definitely a dark horse in the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is already making a name for itself with some huge upsets.

That being said, defeating this Spanish side is easier said than done. They may have lost their last group game against Japan but showed their ruthless nature against Costa Rica in their World Cup opener defeating them 7-0.

Alvaro Morata seems to be in fine form for Spain scoring a goal in every match of the World Cup that he has played so far. Hakim Ziyech seems to be in fine form coupled with the blistering pace of this Moroccan side.

All of this seems like the perfect recipe for an exciting contest between both the nations as they look to enter the quarter-finals.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco vs Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain will take place on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Morocco vs Spain begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Morocco and Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Morocco vs Spain Possible Starting XI:

Morocco predicted starting XI: Bono, A Hakimi, N Aguerd, R Saiss, N Mazraoui, A Sabiri, S Amrabat, A Ounahi, H Ziyech, Y En-Nesyri, S Boufal

Spain predicted starting XI: U Simon, D Carvajal, Rodri, A Laporte, J Alba, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, D Olmo, A Morata, F Torres

