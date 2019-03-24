English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mourinho Eyes Management Comeback and Third Champions League
Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by United in December and said he would like to be appointed as a boss at a club where he can add to his European triumphs with Porto in 2003 and Inter Milan seven years later, and draw level with Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley.
Twitter/MUFC
Loading...
Jose Mourinho is gunning for a return to top level management and a third Champions League title, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager revealed on Friday.
Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by United in December and said he would like to be appointed as a boss at a club where he can add to his European triumphs with Porto in 2003 and Inter Milan seven years later, and draw level with Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley.
"If I can win a third Champions League, great," the 56-year-old said.
"I would like to play in the best level, which is the Champions League.
"I want to be (in the race to win the Champions League next year). Sometimes, you are not in the race, but you have to win other races."
Mourinho, who has coached in his native Portugal as well as in England, Italy and Spain left the door open to returning to those leagues or taking over at a club elsewhere.
"I can go back to a country I've been before and to be honest, I have enjoyed working in every country I did," he said.
"(Or) I can try something very important, which is to work in a fifth country and try to win everything in the fifth country like I did in the previous ones."
Powerful Premier League
Mourinho's time with United was his third with a Premier League club after two spells with Chelsea, where he won the title three times, and he isn't surprised that England has four teams in the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition.
United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have all made it to the last eight.
"English teams are powerful, they have a very competitive league. Sometimes, it goes against them because many times, you have very difficult situations in the calendar," he said.
"The teams are good and strong, and you look at Man City, the level of investment. Top players, experienced players, top manager, experienced manager."
Asked about France attacker Kylian Mbappe, Mourinho praised the World Cup-winning teenager, who he says has the ability take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they eventually hang up their boots.
"He is there, he is ready for next step. When the big monsters decide to stop, he will be there, just waiting," Mourinho said.
"Sometimes, you can be part of the team that reaches something, and you are just lucky to be at the right moment at the right time. That's not the case. He was very important for France being champion."
Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by United in December and said he would like to be appointed as a boss at a club where he can add to his European triumphs with Porto in 2003 and Inter Milan seven years later, and draw level with Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley.
"If I can win a third Champions League, great," the 56-year-old said.
"I would like to play in the best level, which is the Champions League.
"I want to be (in the race to win the Champions League next year). Sometimes, you are not in the race, but you have to win other races."
Mourinho, who has coached in his native Portugal as well as in England, Italy and Spain left the door open to returning to those leagues or taking over at a club elsewhere.
"I can go back to a country I've been before and to be honest, I have enjoyed working in every country I did," he said.
"(Or) I can try something very important, which is to work in a fifth country and try to win everything in the fifth country like I did in the previous ones."
Powerful Premier League
Mourinho's time with United was his third with a Premier League club after two spells with Chelsea, where he won the title three times, and he isn't surprised that England has four teams in the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition.
United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have all made it to the last eight.
"English teams are powerful, they have a very competitive league. Sometimes, it goes against them because many times, you have very difficult situations in the calendar," he said.
"The teams are good and strong, and you look at Man City, the level of investment. Top players, experienced players, top manager, experienced manager."
Asked about France attacker Kylian Mbappe, Mourinho praised the World Cup-winning teenager, who he says has the ability take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they eventually hang up their boots.
"He is there, he is ready for next step. When the big monsters decide to stop, he will be there, just waiting," Mourinho said.
"Sometimes, you can be part of the team that reaches something, and you are just lucky to be at the right moment at the right time. That's not the case. He was very important for France being champion."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- IPL 2019 | Best Bowlers in Each Phase in IPL History
- Chinese Police Use Criminal's Childhood Picture On Wanted Poster, Says 'Features Don't Change'
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results