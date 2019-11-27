Mourinho Wanted to Invite Ball Boy to Dressing Room for His Champions League Assist in Tottenham Hotspur Win

Jose Mourinho was all praise fo the "intelligent" ball boy who helped Tottenham Hotspur turn around the game from a 2-goals deict to beat Olympiacos 4-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Tuesday night.

Olympiacos led 2-0 within 20 minutes of play with goals from Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo. But just before half time, Dele Alli pounced on a horrible defensive error to find the back of the net and inspire comeback.

But it was a moment in the second half that Mourinho was impressed by. Five minutes after the restart, Spurs were level as Aurier's throw-in freed Lucas Moura down the right and his cross was swept home by Kane.

However, it was the ball boy who fed Aurier quickly who received special praise from the manager.

The Portuguese said: "I love intelligent ball boys. He understood the game and made an assist."

"To do that you have to be a very good ball boy. He's there living the game and playing the game very, very well."

Mourinho also revealed that he asked a steward to invite the ball boy into the Tottenham dressing room after the game but the boy could not be found.

With the win, Spurs reached the Round of 16 of Europe's top club competition, where they finished as runners-up last year. This was Mourinho's only second game in charge of the London club.

Spurs have now scored seven goals in winning Mourinho's first two games in charge to make a good first impression on many supporters unconvinced by the appointment of a former Chelsea manager renowned for a more conservative style of football.

(With AFP inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.