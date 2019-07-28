Take the pledge to vote

Moussa Dembele Brace Helps Lyon to Victory Against Arsenal in Pre-season Friendly

Arsenal lost to Lyon 2-1 in a pre-season friendly, where Moussa Dembele scored twice for Lyon while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net for Arsenal.

AFP

Updated:July 28, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Moussa Dembele took Lyon to win over Arsenal. (Photo Credit: @OL_English)
Moussa Dembele took Lyon to win over Arsenal. (Photo Credit: @OL_English)
London: Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in London on Sunday.

Gunners boss Unai Emery had opted against including Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil in his squad after they were involved in an attempted car-jacking during the week.

He also named new signings Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench, with the pair coming on as the Ligue 1 side overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener to win the pre-season trophy.

Alexandre Lacazette limped off injured early as Arsenal dominated the opening half, Aubameyang smartly tucking home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross 10 minutes before half-time.

But after the break, with changes taking place for much of the half, Lyon battled back and Dembele struck either side of Martinelli having a debut Emirates Stadium goal ruled out for handball.

Before kick-off the fans observed a period of applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes. The former Arsenal forward died in a car accident on June 1.

