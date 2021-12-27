'Mr Chelsea' John Terry Set to Make Surprise Return with Role in Club's Academy

The 2021-22 football season has been quite momentous so far, some big names moved to newer pastures, while others returned to their old club as a player or in a management role. Read Cristiano Ronaldo and Xavi. The latest to join that list is Chelsea icon John Terry – the former defender may soon return to take up an unspecified role with the club’s academy.

Terry, 41, left the Stamford Bridge outfit in 2017 but has been unable to secure his first managerial job since then. He spent close to three years at Aston Villa as an assistant to manager Dean Smith, before leaving the club in July. The former England captain had stepped down from his role at Villa Park, in order to study other coaching methods and has been waiting to see if other head coach roles become available.

Now six months later, Terry is ready to assist the youth development side of his former club Chelsea, according to a report from The Athletic. There are rumours that he would subsequently move into the gaffer’s role for the main side, but that bridge seems far away.

Terry may be involved on a part-time basis and also continue to work towards his personal ambition of becoming a first-team manager, with Ashley Cole and former Chelsea assistant Paul Clement already included as possible members of his managerial team.

The Athletic report also mentions that the 41-year-old still lives just a few miles from Chelsea’s Cobham training base and it is reported that his close rapport with former team-mates Petr Cech, Carlo Cudicini, who currently occupy technical roles at Stamford Bridge and academy director Neil Bath, have aided his return.

Terry announced his retirement from football after 23 years in the 2017-28 season. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from West Ham United’s academy in 1995 and made his senior Chelsea debut in 1998. His stint with the Blues was a rewarding one as he ended up with a glittering trophy cabinet comprising of four FA Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League trophy each in addition to his five Premier League titles. He spent his final playing season with Aston Villa, where he helped them to the Championship final.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.