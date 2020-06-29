MRT vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Maritimo vs Benfica Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The second-placed team in the Primeira Liga score table, Benfica (BEN) will be hosted by Maritimo (MRT) in the ongoing Portuguese League. The Portuguese League Maritimo vs Benfica outing will take place tonight on June 29. Maritimo are placed at 16th standing in the Portuguese League table, scoring 28 points in 28 matches with six victories altogether. While they lost their last match against Portimonense with a 2-3 scoreline on June 23, the team managed to defeat Gil Vincente in an earlier outing.

Benfica, on the other hand, have 64 points in 28 matches. The team have won 21 matches. However, they lost their last outing against Santa Clara by 4-3.

The Portuguese League Maritimo vs Benfica is scheduled to begin at 10.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

MRT vs BEN Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Maritimo vs Benfica Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League MRT vs BEN Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo vs Benfica Captain: Rafa Silva

Portuguese League MRT vs BEN Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo vs Benfica Vice Captain: Carlos Vinicius

Portuguese League MRT vs BEN Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo vs Benfica Goalkeeper: Charles Marcelo da Silva

Portuguese League MRT vs BEN Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo vs Benfica Defenders: Ruben Ferreira, Zainadine Junior, Andre Almeida, Alejandro Grimaldo

Portuguese League MRT vs BEN Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo vs Benfica Midfielders: Rafa Silva, Gabriel Pires, Diego Moreno

Portuguese League MRT vs BEN Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo vs Benfica Strikers: Rodrigo Pingho, Carlos Vinicius, Adel Taarabt

Portuguese League Maritimo Probable XI vs Benfica: Charles Marcelo da Silva, Rene Ferreira, Zainadine Junior, Ruben Ferreira, Bebeto, Jorge Correa, Franck Bambock, Diego Moreno, Daizen Maeda, Bruno Xadas, Rodrigo Pingho

Portuguese League Benfica Probable XI vs Maritimo: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Andre Almeida, Ruben Dias, Jardel Vierira, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pizzi, Gabriel Pires, Julian Weigl, Rafa Silva, Carlos Vinicius, Adel Taarabt