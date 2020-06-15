MRT vs VIC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primeira Liga, Maritimo FC vs Gil Vicente FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Maritimo FC (MRT) will face Gil Vicente FC (VIC) in their next Portuguese League fixture which will be held at 11:30 pm on Monday, June 15. The Portuguese League Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC will take place at the Estadio do Barreiros, Funchal. In terms of the points table, Maritimo are at the 15th spot with a total of 25 points of 26 matches while Vicente are placed at number 11 with 30 points to their credit.

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Maritimo FC, till now, have won only 5 matches and have been on the losing side in 11 matches including the latest one in which Porto defeated them by 1-0.

Gil Vicente FC, on the other hand, were handed a defeat by Famalico by 3-1.

MRT vs VIC Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC Captain: S.Lima

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC Vice-Captain: Lourency

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC Goalkeeper: C.Marcelo

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC Defenders: A.Pinto, H.Gomes, R.Fernandes

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC Midfielders: Lourency, W.Soares, B.Kraev, J.Correa, F.Bambock

Portuguese League MRT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Maritimo FC Vs Gil Vicente FC Strikers: S.Lima, D.Maeda

Portuguese League MRT probable lineup vs VIC: C.Marcelo, J.Correa, F.Bambock, D.Maeda, A.Abedzadeh, Z.Junior, F.China, D.Kerkez, B.Xadas, D.Moreno, E.Angelo

Portuguese League VIC probable Playing XI vs MRT: A.Pinto, H.Gomes, R.Fernandes, Lourency, W.Soares, B.Kraev, S.Lima, D.Cesar, B.Araujo, W.Luis, B.Diniz