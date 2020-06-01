MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020, FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FK Slutsk (SLU) will travel to FC Minsk (MSK) for their scheduled fixture in the ongoing Belarus Premier League 2020 fixture on Monday, June 1. The Belarus Premier League 2020 FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk match will be played at the Stadion FK Minsk. In the last outing, Minsk held Gorodeya to a 1-1 draw. Whereas, FK Slutsk drew it with Ruh Brest. Both the sides scored one goal each. Both sides will eye to return to winning ways when they step onto the turf. The Belarus Premier League 2020 FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk match will kick off at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Minsk, who are currently on the 14th spot in the league table, will look to earn three points inorder to keep themselves away from slipping into the relegation zone. On the other hand, Slutsh are 5th on the standing. SLU, who have 17 points in their kitty, will aim at producing a promising show in their upcoming away fixture.

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Tips and Predictions, FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk Dream11 team

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction captain: U Muhammed Bala

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction vice-captain: A Gafar

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Prediction Goalkeeper: A Leonov

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction Defenders: S Takulov, S Koanda, Y Chahovets, D Prishchepa,

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction Midfielder: U Muhammed Bala, Y Kozlov,Y Yarotskiy,Vladislav Nasibulin

Belarus Premier League 2020 MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction striker: V Khvashchinski, R Gribovskiy

Belarus Premier League 2020 FC Minsk Probable Playing XI vs FK Slutsk: Artem Leonov, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yaroslav Yarotski, Vladislav Nasibulin, Oleksandr Vasilyev, Yuri Ostroukh, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Anton Shramchenko

Belarus Premier League 2020 FK Slutsk Probable Playing XI vs FC Minsk: Denis Obrazov, Souleymane Koanda, Soslan Takulov, Sergey Chebotaev, Umar Bala Mohammed, Evgeni Veljko, Egor Semenov, Yurii Teterenko, Yuri Kozlov, Abdoul Gafar, Artem Serdyuk