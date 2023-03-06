Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, March 7

Bengaluru FC will be confident of their chances when they travel to Mumbai Football Arena for the first leg semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on March 7. Simon Grayson’s side defeated Kerala Blasters in the knockout game and are coming into the semi-final on the back of a nine-game winning streak.

Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in 2023 and became the first side to inflict a defeat on Mumbai City FC this season. However, Mumbai City are a formidable side in their own backyard and will pose a tough challenge. Besides, the Islanders are on a high after winning the 2022-23 ISL League Winners’ Shield. It will be interesting to see how Mumbai City’s star-studded side fares in the blockbuster semi-final.

Ahead of the Indian Super League first leg semi-final between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC will be played on March 7, Tuesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30pm IST, on March 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Bipin Singh

Suggested Playing XI for Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Gurpreet Sandhu

DEF: Rahul Bheke, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan

MID: Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Javier Hernandez, Naorem Singh

ST: Greg Stewart, Roy Krishna

Mumbai City Probable Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Almeida, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

