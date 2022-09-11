Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MCFC vs CFC Durand Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Durand Cup 2023 enters its final phases, with eight of the top teams from the different groups battling for a slot in the historic competition’s semi-finals.

In the third quarter-final fixture, the two ISL juggernauts, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will collide at the epochal Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, September 11.

Mumbai City FC qualified as table toppers from group B, after securing two massive wins, and a solitary draw. They lost their last fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan in a high-scoring excruciating fixture. However, they will be looking to leave their defeat behind and put their best step forward against Chennaiyin FC.

Talking about Chennaiyin, the side has played brilliantly even after missing some big names in their line-up. They finished in the second position in their group behind Hyderabad FC. The Chennai side comes into the fixture on the back of a clinical 2-0 triumph over Neroca FC. Star striker Anirudh Thapa will be the key player for Chennaiyin FC.

As the two big sides collide in the quarter-finals, expect a lot of edge-of-seat drama and high-octane footballing action. Who are you rooting for?

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where will the match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Durand Cup match quarter-final between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on Sports 18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder (Gk), Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Rafael Crivellaro, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jackson Dhas, Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali

Mumbai City FC Football Predicted Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa (Gk), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Asif Khan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam

