Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai City FC will aim to get back on the winning track when they square off against East Bengal in their coming Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena. The Mumbai-based franchise has been enjoying a tremendous for in the tournament and endured their sole defeat in the last match against Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC. However, they are now on the top of the table with 46 points, having already secured their berth in the semi-finals.

East Bengal have been going through a poor form in this year’s ISL. In their previous assignment, the Red and Gold Brigade suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chennaiyin FC. They managed to hold their opponent in the first half but their defence could not hold the composure in the later phase. East Bengal’s defence has been leaky since the beginning of the season. They have conceded goals in their last four appearances. Though the Kolkata giants have no chance left for the top-four finish, they will eye to put up strong competition against the high-flying Mumbai City.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will take place on February 19, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Sanjeev Stalin, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis

Read all the Latest Sports News here