Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to extend their two-match unbeaten run when they face Jamshedpur FC in the ninth season of the Indian Super League. The match between Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Mumbai, in their opening match of the season, could only salvage a point against defending champions Hyderabad. Mumbai improved their gameplay in the next fixture and clinched a convincing 2-0 win over Odisha.

With four points from two matches, Mumbai City currently claim the second spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, had to endure a heart-breaking 2-3 defeat at the hands of Odisha, in their opening game of the season.

Ahead of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Jamshedpur FC (JFC) be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Jamshedpur FC (JFC) begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Jamshedpur FC (JFC) ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC (MCFC) vs Jamshedpur FC (JFC) ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Cirino Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Ritwik Das

