Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Live?

On Sunday, Kerala Blasters will take on Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League. The Blasters would be riding high on confidence, considering their rich vein of form, going undefeated in their last eight games. With 25 points from 12 matches this campaign, the Tuskers are third in the ISL 2022-23 table.

Mumbai City FC are also having a dream season in the ISL this time around. The Mumbai Based club has notched up 30 points from 12 games so far. They are the only club in the Indian Super League this campaign that is yet to taste defeat with nine victories and three draws until now.

Interestingly, Mumbai City FC were the last team to defeat Kerala Blasters. This fixture has also the ingredients for a mammoth battle with the odds slightly in favour of Mumbai. That being said, the club from Kerala is more than capable of holding its own against the top clubs.

ALSO READ| Jude Bellingham is Great But I’ll Stick with Real Madrid Youngsters: Carlo Ancelotti

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on January 8, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters probable starting XI

Kerala Blasters FC Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Marko Lešković, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Apostolos Giannou, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Adrián Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mumbai City Probable Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz

Read all the Latest Sports News here