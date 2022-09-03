Mumbai City FC's Apuia Ralte Travels to Belgium for Training Stint With Lommel SK

In a landmark move, Mumbai City can confirm that midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte has traveled to Belgium for a two-week training stint with our sister club Lommel SK.

The 21-year-old will train with the Belgian side where he will be able to gain important footballing experience with the help of the coaches and staff at Lommel SK in an immersive training environment.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC said, “Through our association with City Football Group, we knew it would open a pathway for players and coaches to have access to the Group’s collective resources and it brings me great pleasure to be able to see Apuia get the benefits of the technical expertise and know-how of our friends at Lommel SK.”

“This is an indication that talent at Mumbai City will be furthered and nurtured within the Group and this can potentially open doors for others to gain a similar experience too.”

“I want to thank our colleagues at Lommel and CFG for facilitating this training stint and we wish Apuia the very best for his time in Belgium.”

