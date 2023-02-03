Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Mumbai City vs Hyderabad, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 4

Mumbai City will host Hyderabad in a riveting Indian Super League encounter on February 4. Des Buckingham’s side were clinical in their 2-1 demolition of Jamshedpur in their last league match. The Islanders are at the top of the points table and have emerged as the team to beat in the league. They will certainly be the favourites to triumph on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Buckingham will field defender Hardik Bhatt, who has joined the Islanders on loan from I-League club Rajasthan United until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad also won their last league fixture. But facing an indefatigable Mumbai City in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether. Both teams have qualified for the next round. So a win on Saturday will surely provide some momentum going into the business end of the tournament.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will be played on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Bipin Singh

Suggested Playing XI for Mumbai City vs Hyderabad Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Phurba Lachenpa

DEF: Akash Mishra, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke

MID: Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte

ST: Greg Stewart, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jorge Pereyra Díaz

Probable Starting Line-up:

Mumbai City Probable Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

Read all the Latest Sports News here