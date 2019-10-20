Mumbai City's Anwar Ali to Travel to France for Heart Treatment
Anwar Ali will now travel to Rennes to consult doctors and diagnose the issue and will not be part of Mumbai City.
Anwar Ali has complained of a heart problem. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Kolkata: Promising defender Anwar Ali Jr will go to France for his heart treatment and will not be part of Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC for some time now.
The 19-year old, who was part of India's U-17 World Cup campaign two years ago, will now travel to Rennes to consult doctors and diagnose the issue, sources in the know of things said.
Anwar had impressed senior national team coach Igor Stimac, who named him in the list of probables for various tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Qatar and Bangladesh.
He played 34 matches in the I-League for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows in the last two seasons during his loan spell from Mumbai City.
Anwar played all three of India's group matches in the U-17 World Cup which India hosted in 2017.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
- Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Takes Time Management Tips From Deepika Padukone
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Rhea Chakraborty Visits Blue Grotto Cave in Italy on Trip with Sushant Singh Rajput, Watch Video
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350