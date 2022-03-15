MUN vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday to face Manchester United in their second leg last-16 tie of UEFA Champions League. The contest is evenly poised as the reverse leg of this fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Red Devils will head into this contest after snapping their three-match winless streak by recording a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their domestic league. With this win, United have revived their push to finish in the top four. The good news is that their golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo has found his mojo back as he netted a stunning hat-trick versus Spurs. The bad news is that United have won just two out of their last five games at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid are enjoying a terrific run in Spain’s top-tier as well. They have won four of their last five league games, which also includes a 2-1 win over Cadiz last Saturday.

Advertisement

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid; here are all the details about the match:

MUN vs ATM Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUN vs ATM Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

MUN vs ATM Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, March 16, at Old Trafford. The game between MUN vs ATM will start at 01:30 am (IST).

MUN vs ATM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Sancho

MUN vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Dalot, Varane, Savic, Reinildo

Midfielders: Fernandes, Pogba, Koke

Strikers: Felix, Ronaldo, Sancho

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.