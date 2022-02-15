MUN vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils’ frustrations continued as a 1-1 draw with Southampton further damaged their top-four hopes on Saturday. It was the second league match in a row where United had taken the lead before conceding early in the second half, and it was another 1-1 draw for Ralf Rangnick’s wards, who sit fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, who drew with Leicester City on Sunday. On the contrary, ninth-placed Brighton secured a 2-0 victory over struggling Watford on the same day. Graham Potter’s side have won seven, drawn 12 and lost four of their 23 league games this season, shows how impressive they have been. An exciting mid-week clash is on the cards and fans here can check MUN vs BHA Premier League clash here is all you need to know:

Premier League 2021-22, MUN vs BHA Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

MUN vs BHA Premier League 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, February 16 at Old Trafford, in Greater Manchester, England. The game will kick-off at 01:45 AM IST.

MUN vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashford

Vice-Captain: Maupay

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Webster, Varane, Maguire, Dunk

Midfielders: Pogba, Fernandes, Moder

Strikers: Rashford, Ronaldo, Maupay

MUN vs BHA Probable XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Cucurella; Maupay, Trossard

