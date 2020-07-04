MUN vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will be eyeing a slot in the top four when they take on minnows Bournemouth on Saturday in Premier League 2019-20. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils, who have 15 games back-to-back across all competitions, will look to extend their winning streak when they step into the dugout. In the last game, Manchester United faced Brighton and won the game with 3-0 scoreline. Right now, they are 5th with 52 points. A win in today’s fixture will see them surpass Chelsea, who are 4th with 54 points.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone with 27 points. They have to win the upcoming game inorder to pull themselves out of it. In the last match, Bournemouth were smashed by Newcastle 4-1.

The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Bournemouth will kick off at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League, Manchester United vs Bournemouth, MUN vs BOU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to pick his starting XI. The two are out of contention due to injuries.

Bournemouth’s star striker Callum Wilson will be seen on the suspension bench for the upcoming game. He is serving a two-match suspension.

MUN vs BOU Premier League Dream11 Team, Manchester United Vs Bournemouth

Premier League MUN vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Captain: Pogba

Premier League MUN vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Vice-Captain: Rashford

Premier League MUN vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Premier League MUN vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Ake, Smith

Premier League MUN vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Midfielders: Pogba, Fernandes, Matic

Premier League MUN vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Bournemouth Strikers: Stanislas; King, Rashford

Premier League MUN vs BOU, Manchester United probable lineup vs Bournemouth: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League MUN vs BOU, Bournemouth probable Playing XI vs Manchester United: Ramsdale; Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Brooks, L. Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; King