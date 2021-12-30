MUN vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley: Manchester United will aim to finish 2021 on high by collecting all three points against Burnley in their Premier League last game of the year. The match will be played at Old Trafford and it is slated to begin at 1:45 am (IST) on Friday.

In their most recent fixture, the Manchester giants were held for a 1-1 draw by 19th placed Newcastle United and they will be desperate to make a mark in this game.

Burnley played their last game in the second week of this month against West Ham United. And, since then, their games have been getting called off one after another due to the COVID-19 outbreak in England’s top tier. In their last game, Burnley had somehow managed to steal a point against fifth-placed West Ham and will aim to do the same against the Red Devils.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Burnley; here is all you need to know:

MUN vs BUR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley.

MUN vs BUR Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Burnley is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

MUN vs BUR Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Burnley will be played on Friday, December 31, at Old Trafford. The game between Manchester United and Burnley will start at 1:45 am (IST).

MUN vs BUR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sancho

Vice-Captain: Cavani

MUN vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Telles, Varane, Tarkowski, Taylor

Midfielders: Sancho, Van de Beek, McNeil

Strikers: Ronaldo, Cavani, Wood

Manchester United vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet, Wood

