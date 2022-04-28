MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester United vs Chelsea Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow's EPL 2021-22 MUN vs CHE match, April 29, Old Trafford, Manchester, 00:15 am IST

MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s EPL 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Chelsea: Chelsea will look to carry on their winning momentum as they are set to take on Manchester United in a thrilling clash tomorrow in the English Premier League (EPL). After beating West Ham 1-0 in their last EPL match, Chelsea will be expecting to collect the full three points against a depleted Manchester United.

A win against Manchester United will take Chelsea to 68 points but Thomas Tuchel’s men will still be remaining at third spot on the Premier League points table.

On the other hand, Manchester United will come into this fixture after conceding two humiliating defeats in their last two EPL matches. Suffering two defeats against Liverpool (4-0) and Arsenal (3-1) respectively in their last two matches, the Red Devils are set to face the mighty Chelsea tomorrow in Premier League.

Sixth-placed Manchester United have bagged 54 points after playing 34 matches.

Chelsea might be confident of claiming full three points against Manchester United but Thomas Tuchel will be well aware of the threats possessed by the opposition attacking line-up led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of the match between Manchester United and Chelsea; here is everything you need to know:

MUN vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester United vs Chelsea match.

MUN vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MUN vs CHE Match Details

The MUN vs CHE match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday, April 29, at 00:15 AM IST.

MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Mason Mount

Suggested Playing XI for MUN vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay, N’Golo Kante

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

