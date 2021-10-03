MUN vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester United vs Everton: The 2021-22 Premier League action returns this weekend and there are some mouth-watering clashes lined up. First up are Manchester United hosting a resurgent Everton unit at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 2. The Red Devils are fresh from Wednesday’s last-gasp win (2-1) over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League and are currently fourth in the Premier League points table, one point adrift behind leaders Liverpool. Everton on the other hand, share the same fate as their opponents with four wins, a draw and a loss along with their elimination from the EFL Cup. The Toffees occupy the fifth spot and are level on points (13) with their Old Trafford opponents. The Merseyside giants eased past Norwich City (2-0) in their previous home league game and they will be intended to pull off an upset in the upcoming contest.

The MUN vs EVE game is scheduled to kick off at 05:00 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22, MUN vs EVE Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MUN vs EVE Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The MUN vs EVE match will be played on Saturday, October 2 at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England. The game will kick-off at 05:00 PM IST.

MUN vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Michael Keane

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Michael Keane

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Paul Pogba

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Salomon Rondon

MUN vs EVE Probable XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Fred; Mason Greenwood, Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton: Jordon Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan Marques Loureiro, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray; Salomon Rondon

