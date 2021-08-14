MUN vs LEE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United FC: The Premier League is back and fans have awaited this day after a summerlong of international football. Arsenal faced Brentford in the opening match of the league, followed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United facing Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

The Red Devils have had a successful transfer window, strengthening their defence and attack. However, Manchester United will have to play without few of their star players in the opening clash which includes new signing Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailey. Leeds, on the other hand, will hope to make a statement this year after a terrific spell last season. It’s an exciting clash as the Red Devils face Leeds United and fans can check the MUN vs LEE Dream 11 and predicted playing XIs for the Premier League clash.

MUN vs LEE Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

MUN vs LEE Live Streaming

The match between MUN vs LEE is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

MUN vs LEE Match Details

The match between MUN vs LEE will be played on Saturday, August 14, at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will start at 5:00 PM (IST).

MUN vs LEE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Kalvin Phillips

MUN vs LEE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Junior Firpo, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Kalvin Phillips, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba

Strikers: Patrick Bamford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial

Manchester United vs Leeds United FC probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GH), Aaron Wan-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial

Leeds United FC Predicted Starting line-up: Illan Meslier (GK), Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Raphina, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford.

