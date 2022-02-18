MUN vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough: Manchester United host Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 5, from 1:30 AM IST onwards. As Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils adjust to his tactics, there is still distress in the camp and with Mason Greenwood’s controversial situation being the talking point of discussion, a win for United could add comfort in advancing in the FA Cup. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have won four matches and lost one in their previous five fixtures, while United have won three, drawn one and lost one match in the same number of matches. Following a later winner scored by Marcus Rashford against West Ham United before the international break, United could see a few players return to action. Fans here can check the MUN vs MID Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

MUN vs MID Telecast

The FA Cup matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

MUN vs MID Live Streaming

The FA Cup match between MUN vs MID is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

MUN vs MID Match Details

The match between MUN vs MID will be played on Saturday, February 5, at Old Trafford. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

MUN vs MID Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

MUN vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Patrick McNair, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay

Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andraz Sporar

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

Middlesbrough Predicted Starting line-up: Joe Lumley (GK), Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Neil Taylor, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly

