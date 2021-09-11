MUN vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester United vs Newcastle United: The first international break of the 2021-22 season has ended and Premier League action is all set to return. In the fourth game of the 2021-22 season, Manchester United lock horns with Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.

The Red Devils will be looking to record their third Premier League win of the season.They head into this fixture after recording a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be keen to win this fixture and improve their ranking in the Premier League, before they feature in the Champions League and EFL Cup.

On the other hand, this is the last thing Newcastle United and their boss Steve Bruce would have wanted. The Magpies are without a win so far this season, as they opened this yearwith back-to-back defeats. However, they did manage to pick up a point against Southampton with a 2-2 draw in their most recent league game. They will hope to take something from this game, but it looks unlikely.

Premier League 2021-22, MUN vs NEW Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

MUN vs NEW Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 10 at Old Trafford, in Greater Manchester, England. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

MUN vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Allan Saint-Maximin

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Jamaal Lascelles, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden

Strikers: Joelinton, Cristiano Ronaldo

MUN vs NEW Probable XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

Newcastle United: Freddie Woodman (GK); Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar; Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden; Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

