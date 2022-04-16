MUN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City: Manchester United will aim to put up an inspired performance on Saturday when they will square off against Norwich City in their next Premier League match after a disappointing outing against Everton last weekend. Ralf Rangnick’s men put up yet another abysmal performance as they fell 0-1 to relegation-threatened Everton. The aforementioned loss also means that the Red Devils are now almost out of the race for a top-four berth in England’s domestic league.

Manchester United are currently sitting at the seventh spot in the EPL table with 51 points under their belt, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Man United’s rivals Norwich City, meanwhile, are sitting at the 20th spot and are set to return to Championship next season. They are presently seven points behind 17th placed Everton with seven more games to go. In their most recent game, Norwich defeated Burnley and will look to continue their winning march here as well.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Norwich City; here is all you need to know:

MUN vs NOR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City.

MUN vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Norwich City is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

MUN vs NOR Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Norwich City will be played on Saturday, April 16, at Old Trafford. The game between Manchester United and Norwich City will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

MUN vs NOR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Elanga

MUN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Dalot, Telles, Aarons, Hanley

Midfielders: Pogba, Fernandes, Lees Melou

Strikers: Ronaldo, Elanga, Pukki

Manchester United vs Norwich City starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Norwich City Predicted Starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann; Dowell, Lees Melou, Rashica; Pukki

