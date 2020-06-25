MUN vs SHF Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Manchester United vs Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Old Trafford Stadium will host its first behind the closed door game on June 24, Wednesday. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United will kick off at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In the previous outing, Manchester United drew 1-1 with Manchester United whereas Sheff Utd were handed a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle. Manchester United, who have won eight and drawn four matches in last 12 outings across all competitions, will be riding high on their winning run in their home game.The Red Devils are 5th placed with 46 points and will look to further strengthen their position in top 5.

The Blades, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways. With 44 points, Sheffield Utd are in the 8th slot.

Premier League 2019-20 MUN vs SHF Dream11 Team News, Predictions

The hosts, Manchester United, didn’t pick any injury during their last outing against MUNtenham. Man Utd head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the same during a virtual press conference. Paul Pogba is in contention to play from the first whistle. Adding to this, midfielder Scott McTominay has inked a contract extension till 2025.

Key defender John Egan will be seen on Sheffield United’s suspension bench. He picked a red card in the last game. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dean Henderson will not be able to feature in today’s game as he isn’t eligible due to his contract with the parent club. Simon Moore and Phil Jagielka are expected to step onto the turf from the first minute.

Premier League 2019-20 MUN vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Sheffield United captain: De Gea

Premier League 2019-20 MUN vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Sheffield United Vice captain: Kane

Premier League 2019-20 MUN vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Sheffield United Goalkeeper: De Gea

Premier League 2019-20 MUN vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Sheffield United Defenders: Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Stevens

Premier League 2019-20 MUN vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Sheffield United Midfielders: Fernandes, Pogba, Norwood

Bundesliga MUN vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Sheffield United Strikers: Rashford, Martial, McBurnie

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Moore; Basham, O'Connell, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp