MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton: The two most unpredictable sides in the Premier League – Manchester United and Southampton – will lock horns on Saturday evening at the Old Trafford. The two teams suffered contrasting fortunes in the midweek.

While United were held for a frustrating 1-1 draw by the bottom-placed Burnley, the Saints overpowered Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Southampton and will look to further improve their record over the weekend.

A victory in this game will also help United in re-entering the top four in the EPL standings. They are currently occupying the sixth spot with 39 points from 23 games. They have won 11 games while losing six fixtures. United have played out six draws this season.

Southampton, on the other hand, are sitting at the tenth spot with 28 points in their kitty from 23 matches. They have won just six games this season while ten encounters ended in a draw. Southampton have been bettered on seven occasions so far in the 2021-22 edition of EPL.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton; here is all you need to know:

MUN vs SOU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton.

MUN vs SOU Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Southampton is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

MUN vs SOU Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Southampton will be played on Saturday, February 12, at Old Trafford. The game between Manchester United and Southampton will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

MUN vs SOU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Varane

MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Dalot, Varane, Bednarek, Salisu

Midfielders: Fernandes, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong

Strikers: Ronaldo, Elanga, Broja

Manchester United vs Southampton starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

