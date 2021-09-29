MUN vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Villarreal: The Premier League giants Manchester United will look to avenge their defeat in last year’s Europa League final when they play host to La Liga side Villarreal on Thursday at Old Trafford on matchday 2 in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils start in the 2021-22 season have been topsy-turvy. While they showed glimpses of genius in their first few games, there were passages of mediocrity in their recent matches. It seems there is no in-between for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unit and they will head into tonight fixture on the back of successive losses.

On the other hand, Villarreal are coming into this game after holding Real Madrid for a 2-2 draw in La Liga. They started their UCL campaign against Atalanta with a 2-2 draw as well.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 encounter between Manchester United and Villarreal; here are all the details about the match:

MUN vs VIL Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2 SD in India.

MUN vs VIL Live Streaming

The match between Manchester United and Villarreal is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

MUN vs VIL Match Details

The match between Manchester United and Villarreal will be played on Thursday, September 30, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The game between MUN vs VIL will start at 12:30 am (IST).

MUN vs VIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

MUN vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders: Manuel Trigueros, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Paco Alcacer

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United vs Villarreal probable XI:

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Villarreal Probable Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza; Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Boulaye Dia, Paco Alcacer

