MUN vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester United vs Watford: Manchester United return to Premier League action with a game against Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, from 8:30 PM IST onwards. The Red Devils have registered consecutive wins in the home league and are currently fourth in the standings. However, their spot in the Premier League top four is far from secure as they are only a point above Arsenal, who have two games in hand. Meanwhile, Watford, won 4-1 when they met United in November last year. However, they have dropped to the second last stop of the Premier League table since then. The team were humbled 4-1 at home by Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson’s side continue to struggle for form and are now four points adrift of safety having played 25 games so far.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between MUN vs WAT; here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

Premier League 2021-22, MUN vs WAT Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

MUN vs WAT International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, February 26 at Old Trafford, in Greater Manchester, England. The game kicks-off at 8:30 PM IST.

MUN vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Ronaldo

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Varane, Kamara, Dalot, Cathcart

Midfielders: Pogba, Fernandes, Kayembe

Strikers: Ronaldo, Hernandez, Sancho

MUN vs WAT Probable XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.