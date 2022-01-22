MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester United vs West Ham United: Manchester United are set to play host to West Ham United in a crucial game for both sides’ top-four hopes in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils who prevailed 3-1 over Brentford in a midweek match, will now look complete a league double with a win over the Hammers. Ralf Rangnick’s side currently sit seventh in the rankings and a win in front of the home crowd will allow help them leapfrog the Hammers in the table.

The visiting team, on the other hand, sit just two points above the hosts at fourth in the table with 37 points from 22 games, two more than seventh-placed opponents. In their previous game, the Hammers were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller as they went down 3-2 at home to Leeds United. David Moyes and Co will look to brush that debacle aside to further stake their claim amongst the league’s upper echelons.

An exciting weekend clash is on the cards and fans here can check MUN vs WHU Premier League clash here is all you need to know:

Premier League 2021-22, MUN vs WHU Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

MUN vs WHU Premier League2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, January 22 at Old Trafford, in Greater Manchester, England. The game will kick-off at 08:30 PM IST.

MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane,Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood

Strikers: Jarrod Bowen, Cristiano Ronaldo

MUN vs WHU Probable StartingXIs

Manchester United: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Cristiano Ronaldo

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimír Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Omas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

