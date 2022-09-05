Must Engage in Dialogue to Implement Time-based Roadmap for Indian Football: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, on Sunday, stressed on the importance of engaging in dialogue and finding solutions in order to prepare and implement a “time-based roadmap” for Indian football.

The AIFF President was speaking at the three-day third edition of Global Soccer Conclave in Mumbai. The event is sponsored by Sports Tech giants – Tech Mahindra and Amazon Web Series and powered by the Government of Odisha, FICCI and sports edtech leader, Sportz Next, and was attended by 100+ global football experts and senior AIFF officials.

Chaubey said, “India is a diverse country and therefore, the solutions for the betterment of football must be specific as per our need. No cut and paste clarification is available for that. Therefore, the most important part is to engage into inclusive dialogues to identify usable solutions for our own football- centric challenges.”

“AIFF will facilitate the process and ultimately strategize a time-based roadmap to ensure empowerment of football ecosystem in every state,” Chaubey continued. “Youth development, quality human resources, and above all accountability can ultimately bring winning performance inside the pitch as well as outside.”

The AIFF President further said, “The challenges can be tough, but the newly elected committee has the necessary experience to take up the challenges and reach the destination. The problems don’t have quick-fix answers. But I can promise that there will be sustainable solutions, and they will bring results. I assure you that we have already started moving towards that direction by creating various high-power committees to suggest the solutions that we are looking for.”

