Nabil Fekir Reveals Why His Liverpool Transfer Failed

There have been a lot of speculations as to why Nabil Fekir did not join Liverpool, with a number of people suggesting that it was because of a knee problem. The 26-year-old footballer was all ready to join Liverpool in 2018 in a stunning £53m deal, however, the move never materialised, falling through at the 11th hour, with Liverpool pulling out concerned over the midfielder's knee.

While Fekir joined Real Betis in the summer following two operations on his right knee inside the space of a year due to a cruciate ligament rupture, he is adamant that his knee injury was not raised by Liverpool during his medical at Clairefontaine, reported Metro UK.

Metro cited an L'Equipe interview where Fekir said that a lot of lies were told which affected him, including those about his family, which hurt both his family and him, "Especially when you know that what is being told is false. What was said is not the truth. My knee is good, I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine, and my knee wasn't even mentioned. If my knee had been in such a bad state, would (Jean-Michel) Aulas have made (an offer to keep me)?"

Fekir further added that the worst thing was the idea that people could suggest that the move fell through because of his family. "It's a lie," he said, adding, "But you have to live with it."

When asked for the real reason Liverpool pulled back from the deal, Fekir admitted he was still in the dark.

"You want the truth? Even I don't know - I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me," he told L'Equipe.

According to Fekir, the medical tests he did at Clairefontaine showed that his knee is perfectly fine and there were no issues with his knee.

When asked if the move failed because of his former agent Jean-Pierre Bernes with whom he split earlier this year, Fekir replied, "Maybe. But like I said, it's fate. But it's not normal to be kept informed of negotiations."

