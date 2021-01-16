Nadiem Amiri Accepts Opponent's Apology for ‘Ugly Words’

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri has accepted an apology from a Union Berlin player who verbally abused him when the Bundesliga teams played Friday.

He came to me in the changing room after the game,” Amiri said Saturday on Leverkusens website. “There were ugly words on the pitch said in the heat of the moment that hes very sorry for. He credibly assured me of that and therefore the matter is now dealt with for me.

Unions late 1-0 win ended with Amiri angrily approaching Union midfielder Florian Hbner and pointing his finger in Hbner’s face after the final whistle. Union coach Urs Fischer attempted to console the furious Amiri.

Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told broadcaster DAZN that Amiri was abused by an opponent who used a racially charged term referring to the Germany midfielders Afghan background.

It doesnt belong on the football pitch, no matter how emotional things get, Tah said. Its the most bitter part of the evening. I hope there are consequences.

Fischer missed the incident.

I heard there were words on the pitch that have no place on the pitch, Fischer said.

Neither Amiri nor Tah referred to the Union player by name.