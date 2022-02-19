NAN vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain: Nantes will look to further extend their unbeaten record at home when they will play host to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday night at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.

Nantes have won their last four games on home soil and will head into this fixture with the hope to record an upset by besting the Paris based outfit. However, to beat PSG, Nantes will have to be at their absolute best as their squad is full of superstars with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi leading the charges.

Nantes are currently sitting at the ninth spot on the table and will come to this match on the back of a 1-0 win over 10-man Reims last weekend.

PSG, meanwhile, defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in their previous game in the R16 of UEFA Champions League and will look to continue their winning juggernaut.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

NAN vs PSG Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

NAN vs PSG Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between NAN vs PSG is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

NAN vs PSG Match Details

The match between NAN vs PSG will be played on Sunday, February 20, at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau. The game between NAN vs PSG will start at 01:15 am (IST).

NAN vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Neymar jr

NAN vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Neymar jr, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Nantes Possible Starting Line-up: Remy Descamps; Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Sebastien Corchia; Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

