NAP vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Napoli and Barcelona: The two in-form sides Napoli and Barcelona will lock horns on Friday at Italy’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as UEFA Europa League returns with another set of important games. The R16 tie between Barca and Napoli is still wide open after the first leg ended at a 1-1 stalemate last week at Camp Nou.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in their respective leagues in the recent week and will look to carry the same momentum in the European competition on Thursday. Barcelona have won three of their last five fixtures in La Liga and hammered Valencia 4-1 in their most recent match.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last five league games and will come into this game after playing out 1-1 draw with Cagliari over the weekend.

Ahead of today’s Napoli and Barcelona match; here is all you need to know:

NAP vs BAR Telecast

The Europa League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

NAP vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between NAP vs BAR is available to be streamed Live on SonyRAN.

NAP vs BAR Match Details

The match between NAP vs BAR will be played on Friday, February 25, at Italy’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The game will start at 01:30 am (IST).

NAP vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ferran Torres

Vice-Captain: Dries Mertens

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Andres Ter Stegen

Defenders: Serginio Dest, Gerard Pique, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juan Jesus

Midfielders: Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Eliot Elmas

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Dries Mertens

Napoli vs Barcelona probable XI:

Napoli Possible Starting line-up: Alex Meret; Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juan Jesus; Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Eliot Elmas; Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

Barcelona Possible Starting line-up: Andres Ter Stegen; Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

