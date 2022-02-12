NAP vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Inter Milan: In Serie A action this weekend, a blockbuster fixture is scheduled as league leaders Inter Milan face second-ranked Inter Milan on Saturday, from 22:30 PM IST onwards at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Only a point separates the two sides after Inter lost the Milan derby to AC Milan last week. However, Inter advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after beating Roma 2-0 and will now facer rivals Inter Milan once again. Napoli on the other hand beat Venezia 2-0 away to keep the title race alive. A win for Inter will see the side secure a four-point lead on the table, whereas a win for Napoli will see them at the top with a two-point lead over Inter. A thrilling contest set and fans here can check the NAP vs INT Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

NAP vs INT Telecast

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV.

NAP vs INT Live Streaming

The match between NAP vs INT will be live-streamed online on Voot.com.

NAP vs INT Match Details

The match between INT vs INT will be played on Saturday, February 12, at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The game will start at 22:30 PM (IST).

NAP vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

NAP vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Mario Rui, Juan Jesus

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu

Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting line-up: David Ospina (GK), Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

