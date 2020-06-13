NAP vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia semi-finals 2019-20, Napoli vs Inter Milan - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the second leg of Coppa Italia semi finals, Napoli and Inter Milan will fight it out to fix the date with thirteen time champions Juventus in the finals. The Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan semi-final will kick off 12:30 am on June 14, Sunday. In the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, Napoli defeated Nerazzurri 1-0. The Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan semi-final will be hosted at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. Both sides will be resuming action for the first time since all the events were suspended due to COVID-19.

The Coppa Italia final is scheduled for June 17 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Apart from Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has a fit squad to pick his best 11 for the upcoming game.

On the other hand, with the return of Alexis Sanchez, it will be interesting to see who Antonio Conte chooses for the starting XI. Whereas, Diego Godin will sit on the injury bench in today’s match.

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Team prediction

Dream11 Captain: Martinez

Dream11 Vice-captain: Lukaku

Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ospina

Dream11 Defender: Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar

Dream11 Midfielder: Ruiz, Barella, Brozovic, Zielinski

Dream11 Striker: Martinez, Lukaku, Insigne

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli Probable Lineup vs Inter Milan: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Demme, Zielinski, Ruiz; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Inter Milan Probable lineup vs Napoli: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Eriksen, Brozovic, Barella, Young; Martinez, Lukaku