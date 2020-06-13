FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

NAP vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia semi-finals 2019-20, Napoli vs Inter Milan - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Napoli vs Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Coppa Italia: Napoli face Inter Milan in the second semi-final second leg at the San Paolo Stadium.



In the second leg of Coppa Italia semi finals, Napoli and Inter Milan will fight it out to fix the date with thirteen time champions Juventus in the finals. The Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan semi-final will kick off 12:30 am on June 14, Sunday. In the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, Napoli defeated Nerazzurri 1-0.  The Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan semi-final will be hosted at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. Both sides will be resuming action for the first time since all the events were suspended due to COVID-19.

The Coppa Italia final is scheduled for June 17 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Apart from  Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has a fit squad to pick his best 11 for the upcoming game.

On the other hand, with the return of Alexis Sanchez, it will be interesting to see who Antonio Conte chooses for the starting XI. Whereas, Diego Godin will sit on the injury bench in today’s match.

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Team prediction, Tips : NAP vs INT  Coppa Italia 2019-20 Dream11 pick

NAP vs INT  Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Captain: Martinez

NAP vs INT  Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11  Vice-captain: Lukaku

NAP vs INT  Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ospina

NAP vs INT Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Defender: Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar

NAP vs INT Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Midfielder: Ruiz, Barella, Brozovic, Zielinski

NAP vs INT Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli v Inter Milan Dream11 Striker: Martinez, Lukaku, Insigne

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli Probable Lineup vs Inter Milan: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Demme, Zielinski, Ruiz; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Inter Milan Probable lineup vs Napoli: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Eriksen, Brozovic, Barella, Young; Martinez, Lukaku

