NAP vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Napoli and AC Milan:

League leaders Napoli will play host to second-placed AC Milan on Monday in Serie A at Stadio San Paolo. Both sides have collected 57 points from 27 games in Italy’s top flight, but Napoli are heading the table, courtesy of their superior goal difference.

The winner of this tie is set to become the numero uno placed side in the Italian league over this weekend. A loss or victory in this game could also be proved to be a decisive moment in Serie A’s title fight.

In their most recent game, Napoli defeated Lazio 2-1 with Fabian Ruiz scoring the winner in the stoppage time.

AC Milan will come into this game after playing three back to back draws – two in Serie A versus Salernitana and Udinese, and one during the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan.

The reverse leg of this fixture was won by Napoli 1-0.

Ahead of today’s Napoli and AC Milan’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

NAP vs MIL Telecast

The match between Napoli and AC Milan will be televised on MTV in India.

NAP vs MIL Live Streaming

The match between Napoli and AC Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

NAP vs MIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, March 7 at Stadio San Paolo. The game between Napoli and AC Milan will start at 1:15 am (IST).

NAP vs MIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Olivier Giroud

Vice-Captain- Kalidou Koulibaly

NAP vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: David Ospina

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez

Mid-Fielders: Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao

Forward: Victor Osimhen, Olivier Giroud

Napoli vs AC Milan probable XI:

Napoli Possible Starting line-up: David Ospina, Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

AC Milan Possible Starting line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

