NAP vs UDI Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Napoli vs Udinese Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Udinese will face the Napoli challenge in the upcoming Serie A game on Sunday, July 19. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese match will take place at the Stadio San Paolo. In the previous fixture, Napoli faced Bologna and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Napoli are sixth with 53 points from 33 matches. On the other side, Udinese, who are in the second half of the table with 36 points, lost to Sampdoria 3-1.

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese will take place at 11 pm.

Serie A NAP vs UDI Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Udinese Dream11 Goalkeeper: Musso

Serie A NAP vs UDI Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Udinese Dream11 Defenders: Becao, Manolas, Koulibaly, Nuytinck

Serie A NAP vs UDI Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Udinese Dream11 Midfielders: Ruiz, Zielinski, Politano, Sema

Serie A NAP vs UDI Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Udinese Dream11 Strikers: Mertens, Insigne

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli possible starting lineup vs Udinese: Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Serie A 2019-20 Udinese possible starting lineup vs Napoli: Musso; Becao, Maio, Nuytinck; Larsen, De Paul, Walace, Fofana, Sema; Teodorczyk, Lasagna