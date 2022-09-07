Napoli vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The runners-up of last year’s UEFA Champions League, Liverpool will be hoping that their recent domestic woes do not transfer over to the European scene when they clash against Napoli. The match will take place on Thursday, September 8, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli bounced back against Lazio in the Serie A after surrendering four points against Fiorentina and Lecce in their opening matches. Luciano Spalletti’s side will be eager to carry their winning momentum into this fixture and bag three crucial points on Thursday.

Georgia’s football prodigy Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has adapted well to the Serie A scene, and the pressure on the 21-year-old for the Champions League could not be higher as Napoli seeks to maintain their undefeated start to the season.

Liverpool have endured a torrid start to their domestic campaign picking up just two victories from a possible six. Jurgen Klopp’s men are seventh in the table and trailing by six points behind current leaders Arsenal.

The Anfield side have been excellent in the Champions League in the recent past and have put out some splendid performances under Jurgen Klopp making it thrice into the finals and winning the title in the 2019-20 season.

Will Klopp’s men thump Napoli in the opener or will the home side roar their way into the competition by outperforming the runners-up? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the UCL match between Napoli and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Napoli and Liverpool be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Napoli and Liverpool will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Napoli and Liverpool be played?

The match between Napoli and Liverpool will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Napoli and Liverpool begin?

The Champions League match between Napoli and Liverpool will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Napoli and Liverpool match?

Napoli vs Liverpool UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Napoli and Liverpool EPL match?

Napoli vs Liverpool UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Napoli and Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Meret (Gk), Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mario Rui, Piotr Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker (Gk), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Arthur Melo, Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

