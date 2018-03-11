English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Nature's Call' Forces Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos into Emergency Break
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took an unexpected pit stop during his side's La Liga game against Eibar on Saturday, running from the pitch and down the tunnel to go for an emergency toilet break.
(image: Reuters)
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took an unexpected pit stop during his side's La Liga game against Eibar on Saturday, running from the pitch and down the tunnel to go for an emergency toilet break.
Ramos spoke to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero in the 73rd minute of the game then darted off to the visiting dressing room, with Real match delegate Miguel Noguera, known as Chendo, going in to check on the player after a few minutes.
The Spain international returned to the pitch in the 78th minute, shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo struck the winning goal in a 2-1 win for Zinedine Zidane's side.
The French coach started laughing when he was asked about the incident in the post-match news conference and said "he went for a shit."
Ramos poked fun at himself after the game on social media, tweeting "nature calls" along with a picture of him and Ronaldo celebrating the goal.
Also Watch
Ramos spoke to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero in the 73rd minute of the game then darted off to the visiting dressing room, with Real match delegate Miguel Noguera, known as Chendo, going in to check on the player after a few minutes.
Sergio Ramos leaves field to go to toilet... (via @casadelfutbol) pic.twitter.com/FpDfzmvX7X— Photos of Football (@photosofootball) March 10, 2018
The Spain international returned to the pitch in the 78th minute, shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo struck the winning goal in a 2-1 win for Zinedine Zidane's side.
The French coach started laughing when he was asked about the incident in the post-match news conference and said "he went for a shit."
Ramos poked fun at himself after the game on social media, tweeting "nature calls" along with a picture of him and Ronaldo celebrating the goal.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Lionel Messi Welcomes Third Son, Watches Barca Ease Past Malaga
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’