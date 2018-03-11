'Nature's Call' Forces Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos into Emergency Break

Sergio Ramos leaves field to go to toilet... (via @casadelfutbol) pic.twitter.com/FpDfzmvX7X — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) March 10, 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took an unexpected pit stop during his side's La Liga game against Eibar on Saturday, running from the pitch and down the tunnel to go for an emergency toilet break.Ramos spoke to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero in the 73rd minute of the game then darted off to the visiting dressing room, with Real match delegate Miguel Noguera, known as Chendo, going in to check on the player after a few minutes.The Spain international returned to the pitch in the 78th minute, shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo struck the winning goal in a 2-1 win for Zinedine Zidane's side.The French coach started laughing when he was asked about the incident in the post-match news conference and said "he went for a shit."Ramos poked fun at himself after the game on social media, tweeting "nature calls" along with a picture of him and Ronaldo celebrating the goal.