NED vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria: The Netherlands will kick-start their UEFA European Championships campaign against Austria on Friday and the clashwill take place at the Johan Crujiff Arena from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. In this clash, both sides picked up three points in the Group C opening matches, where Austria edged past North Macedonia 1-0 and Netherlands narrowly escaped with a 3-2 win over Ukraine. This meet-up will surely bring the best of both sides, however, Austria will be without their main striker, Marco Arnautovic who was banned by UEFA for his racist remarks during his goal celebration against North Macedonia.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have been handed a major boost their star defender, Matthijs de Ligt returns to the side after being cleared by the medical staff. The clash will surely be an exciting one as the Netherlands face Austria from 12:30 AM onwards.

NED vs AUT Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the NED vs AUT match in India

NED vs AUT Live Streaming

The match between NED vs AUT is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

NED vs AUT Match Details

The match between NED vs AUT will be played on Friday, June 18, at the Johan Cruijff in Amsterdam. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

NED vs AUT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Matthijs de Ligt

Vice-Captain: David Alaba

NED vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Daniel Bachmann

Defenders: David Alaba, Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marcel Sabitzer

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Christoph Baumgartner, Wout Weghorst

Netherlands vs Austria probable XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Marten deRoon, Frenkie de Jong, Owen Wijndal, Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay.

Austria Predicted Starting line-up: Daniel Bachmann, Aleksandar Dragovic, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Andreas Ulmer, Xavier Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Stefan Lainer, Marcel Sabitzer, Sasa Kaladzic, Christoph Baumgartner

