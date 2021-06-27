NED vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic: The Netherlands will lock horns with the Czech Republic on Sunday in the third round of 16 clash in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary. The match will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

The Netherlands are high on confidence, having finished the Group stage as the league topper. The Dutch team was one of the most impressive team during the last stage of the Euros. They won all of their three encounters to comfortable qualify for the knockout round of the marquee event.

On the other hand, Czech Republic had a mediocre run at the Group stage. They started their tournament with a comfortable 2-0 win over Scotland. However, after that, their campaign went a bit downhill as they played out a 1-1 draw against Croatia before losing to England 0-1.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs CZR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the NED vs CZR match in India

NED vs CZR Live Streaming

The match between NED vs CZR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

NED vs CZR Match Details

The match between NED vs CZR will be played on Sunday, June 27, at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

NED vs CZR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum

NED vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Vladimir Coufal

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko

Forwards: Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Patrik Schick

Netherlands vs Czech Republic probable XI

Netherlands predicted starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Czech Republic predicted starting line-up: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko; Patrik Schick

